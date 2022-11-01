Michael Chandler admits Islam Makhachev is “the real deal” after dominant performance against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Michael Chandler has admitted that Islam Makhachev is the real deal following his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

In the main event of last month’s Abu Dhabi PPV, Islam Makhachev finally became UFC lightweight champion. He did so by submitting Charles Oliveira in, simply put, dominant fashion.

It was the kind of victory that really stands out above the rest of his bouts. While ‘Do Bronx’ was seen as the king of the division, Makhachev just saw him as an obstacle he had to get through.

He tore through the Brazilian with relative ease and now, he plans on doing the same to Alex Volkanovski.

Michael Chandler, who previously wasn’t sure about Makhachev’s potential, had the following to say on the Russian’s win during a recent interview.

“Islam is the real deal. I think when I was asked before about it, my answer, I stand behind it. Islam hadn’t fought anybody in that top five. Not even just that, it was also the fact that Charles had looked so dominant as well,” Chandler said. “Islam came out there and showed that he’s a force to be reckoned with on the feet, obviously a force to be reckoned with on the ground, and we have a new champion, his name is Islam.”

Quotes via MMA News

Chandler pushes forward

While Makhachev appears to have his hands full in February, Chandler has a big fight on his hands next weekend.

At UFC 281, ‘Iron Mike’ collides with Dustin Poirier in a huge lightweight match-up at Madison Square Garden. If he wins, it’s safe to say he’s right back in the title picture with a vengeance.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s assessment of Islam Makhachev’s recent win? Who would win in a fight between them? Let us know your thoughts on his rise down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

