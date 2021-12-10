Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt get heated at press conference, faceoff afterwards (Video)

Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt took shots at one another at the UFC 269 press conference.

O’Malley is set to open the card against Raulian Paiva while the fight right after is Garbrandt’s flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France. Although they aren’t fighting each other, they have a history with one another and to no surprise, they took shots at one another.

During the press conference, O’Malley was quick to let Garbrandt know he has only won one fight since 2017. He also chirped him for dropping down to flyweight while Garabrandt blasted O’Malley for not fighting good competition. He also warned him about his upcoming fight against his teammate in Paiva.

After the two trash-talked one another, Sean O’Malley asked for them to faceoff which Cody Garbrandt agreed. The two then had to be separated by security guards but fans got a sneak peek of what a faceoff between the two would look like.

The back-and-forth and the faceoff only adds to the hype of fans wanting to see Sean O’Malley vs. Cody Garbrandt. Even though they are also in different divisions, it seems likely that a fight between them will eventually happen.

Even in the lead-up to UFC 269, O’Malley said he wanted to keep his beef going with Garbrandt for as long as possible.

“It’s not personal… I’ve never actually had a conversation with him, but for me, it’s not personal,” O’Malley said to BT Sport. “I think it’s a fight the fans would love to see and it’s someone who gets emotional. I’ve brought up his name a bunch and I think tomorrow’s press conference could be pretty interesting… It could be a mega-fight someday but I definitely want to keep that beef there a little bit, you know. It’s a big fight. It’s a massive fight.”

