Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum slated for UFC fight night event in December

It has been confirmed that the welterweight bout between Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) and Kelvin Gastelum (18-8 MMA) will take place on Saturday, December 2nd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gastelum, 31, will be returning to the welterweight division following an eight-year run at middleweight. The Arizonan last fought and defeated Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 287.

Kelvin Gastelum was set to battle Shavkat Rakmonov (17-0 MMA) this past September 16th but had to withdraw due to injury. Gastelum at the time released a statement on his YouTube channel saying:

“My fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov is off… I received an elbow that resulted in (an) open fracture, and it was a big gash, this size (gesturing). A few bones that came out fractured and unfortunately I had to make the hard decision to withdraw from this fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.”

Brady, 30, had an impressive 15 wins in the cage prior to his most recent TKO loss to Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

The December 2nd fight card will also see Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA) going up against Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Also on the card will be Rob Font (20-7 MMA) meeting up with Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3 MMA) at bantamweight.

