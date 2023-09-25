Coach Dave Lovell slams Johnny Eblen for spitting on Fabian Edwards following Bellator 299 win: “Be prepared to take the consequences”

By Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Coach Dave Lovell is slamming Johnny Eblen for spitting on Fabian Edwards following Bellator 299 win.

Johnny Eblen, Leon Edwards, Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299, Results

Bellator 299 took place this past Saturday night, September 23rd at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Headlining the event was a middleweight world championship bout between current champion Johnny Eblen (14-0 MMA) and Fabian Edwards (12-3 MMA). The result was a KO victory for Eblen at 0:21 of Round 3. It was his second title defense.

Fabian Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell is accusing Johnny Eblen of spitting on Edwards immediately after their fight at Bellator 299.

Lovell took to ‘X‘ with the following comment:

“This dirty M/F spat on my fighter, after the ref intervenes, this is not a case of sour grapes!! But where I’m from if u spit on a man regardless the situation, it’s a total disrespect, so be prepared to take the consequences. (read into that want u want) but this issue is not over, u can take me @ my word!!!”

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299

(via Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)

Dave Lovell is a well-respected coach, who trains the Edwards brothers at Team Renegade BJJ in Birmingham, England. Fabian is the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA).

Leon is preparing for his own upcoming title defense against Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Were you watching Bellator 299 this past weekend?

Did you, like Lovell, witness Eblen spitting on Edwards at the end of the match? What do you think of Lovell’s tirade about disrespect and consequences?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

