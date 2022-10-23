Sean Brady issues statement following UFC 280 loss to Belal Muhammad

Sean Brady has spoken out following a rough night at the office.

Brady went one-on-one with Belal Muhammad in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi. Going into the bout, Brady had a perfect pro MMA record of 15-0. Brady ended up getting a rough dose of reality when Muhammad blitzed him for a second-round TKO victory.

Taking to his Instagram account, Brady admitted that he feels a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“Last night obviously did not go as planned. I want to thank everyone single person who reached out to me and continues to support me. I truly always thought I would stay undefeated, but in some ways I feel a relief. Maybe this is what I need to become the absolute best me.

“This pain I’m feeling in my heart is horrible it burns but at the end of the day I’m healthy and my family is healthy and I know I will come back better than ever. I have to make some changes and get out of my comfort zone. If you have mean things to say about me say them to me the people who continue mocking to my wife you will one day get what you deserve.”

This was Brady’s chance to crack the top five UFC welterweight rankings. Going into the fight, he held the number eight spot. Muhammad will likely maintain his spot at number five. Muhammad has gone 8-0, 1 NC in his last nine outings.

