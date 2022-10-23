x
MMA News

UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight

Fernando Quiles

UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar.

Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.

White was asked about Hardy’s comments during the UFC 280 post-fight press conference and he explained why he had a camera on him and was mic’d up (via MMAJunkie).

“I can tell you we’ve never staged anything ever. We have a documentary that we filmed during COVID – that’s why I was mic’d. I’ve never been mic’d. I was mic’d because of that.”

White went on to claim that Hardy still holds a grudge following his UFC release.

“I don’t give a f*ck what anybody thinks, so you don’t have to worry about me staging anything, and I definitely don’t give a f*ck what Dan Hardy thinks,” White said. “Dan Hardy’s a guy that was mistreating a woman who worked here, and that’s why he was fired. So obviously he’s bitter, and I’m assuming that’s why he would say something like that.”

Hardy caught wind of White’s claim, and he vehemently denied mistreating a female UFC employee.

“Mistreating a woman, Dana White?” Hardy posted. “How dare you accuse me of such a thing. Clear proof that you were told lies about what happened and why they steered all of the ‘Dan Hardy’ questions away from you.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
