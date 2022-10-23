Beneil Dariush thinks it’s time for UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity: “What else can I do?”

Beneil Dariush believes that a UFC Lightweight Championship bout is long overdue.

Dariush competed on the UFC 280 card, taking on Mateusz Gamrot. Dariush won the bout via unanimous decision to extend his winning streak to eight. He hasn’t lost a bout since March 2018.

In the midst of his winning streak, Dariush has called for a crack at the 155-pound gold numerous times. During the UFC 280 post-fight press conference, Dariush once again pounded the table for his opportunity (via MMAJunkie).

“If that didn’t do it, what else can I do?” Dariush said at the post-fight news conference. “If that performance, beating a guy like Gamrot – who some said he was undefeated coming into this fight – like beating a guy like that … Obviously, I didn’t finish him. He’s a lot tougher than I thought. I got kind of close in that last round.

“But if that’s not the proper way to ask (for a title shot), I need somebody to tell me how I should be asking and how I’m doing this wrong. If we’re talking about merit, I don’t think there’s anyone else.”

The number six-ranked UFC lightweight will likely have to wait a bit longer. That’s because it appears the UFC is setting up for a major champion vs. champion matchup. Newly minted UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski had a staredown at UFC 280.

Whether Dariush will get the luxury of waiting for the winner, or if he’ll need to fight at least one more time before getting the championship bout remains to be seen.

