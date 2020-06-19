San Antonio shooting suspect arrested, not affiliated with the UFC

Law enforcement has arrested a suspect in relation to a San Antonio shooting on June 12, 2020. The alleged gunman injured eight people, five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41. He also claimed to be a UFC fighter, but it has been confirmed that he is not, in fact, affiliated with the promotion.

According to a report by the San Antonio Police Department, Jenelius Crew, 37, was taken into custody on June 18. Homicide detectives collected evidence through the course of the investigation which lead them to gather more information on the suspect. The police then obtained eight Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon arrest warrants for Crew.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received information that Jenelius Crew was staying at a hotel in Miami, Florida. Task force officers conducted surveillance and witnessed the suspect exit a hotel room. From there, the Fugitive Task Force and Broward County Sheriff’s Office intercepted and took Crew into custody without incident. Crew was then taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail.

The 37-year old is suspected of firing a “long rifle” in the parking lot of a location called Rebar after being denied entry. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, the shooter was turned away by security for being intoxicated. The suspect responded by saying “don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.”

UFC President Dana White was unsurprisingly shocked by the incident.

“How f*cking crazy is that sh*t?” White responded to the news (transcript via MMA Fighting.) “This world is just f*cking bananas right now.

At the time, it was unclear if the suspect could be a UFC fighter or whether it was a case of mistaken identity. Either way, White was taken aback by the crazy turn of events.

“Well, if you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning… you know what I mean? I hope it’s not true.

“I hear that sh*t all the time. You know how many f*cking bald guys in this town walk around and say they’re me? It’s mind-boggling. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn’t believe it. It’s just crazy. I’m hoping that’s the case.”

Luckily, it turned out that Jenelius Crew has never and will never, be a UFC fighter.

For the UFC organization and Dana White, it will undoubtedly be a relief that they don’t have to deal with another unexpected hurdle in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We wish a healthy recovery to the victims of the San Antonio shooting.