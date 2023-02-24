Ryan Spann admits he’s unsure of Nikita Krylov’s style ahead of UFC Vegas 70 headliner: “He’s just the name that came up”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Ryan Spann doesn’t really know much about Nikita Krylov. However, he doesn’t really care.

‘Superman’ has been out of the octagon since his clash with Dominick Reyes at UFC 281. In the light-heavyweight showcase last November, Spann picked up the biggest win of his career thus far. Less than two minutes into the first round, he scored a devastating knockout victory over ‘The Devastator’.

Just a few short months after that destructive stoppage, the light-heavyweight contender is set to return. In just the second headliner of his career, Spann will be facing longtime veteran Nikita Krylov. ‘The Miner’ enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, defeating Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson in recent octagon appearances.

While those victories might impress some, they didn’t shock Ryan Spann. At UFC Vegas 70 media day earlier this week, the light-heavyweight previewed his return against Nikita Krylov. By preview, Spann admitted that he honestly doesn’t know much about his next opponent.

However, he also added that it doesn’t really matter. While Spann noted that he doesn’t know much about Krylov or his style, he’s not concerned. He also joked about the situation, stating that he might get a new nickname due to not caring about his opponent.

“[I had] the thoughts that I always have [when given an opponent]. I don’t care,” Spann said. “He’s just the name that came up. Coach felt pretty good about it. It really don’t matter… I really haven’t thought about [what fight to expect from Krylov] to be honest. I really don’t care. There’s gonna be a lot of new YouTube comments saying, ‘Ryan ‘I don’t care’ Spann.’ (h/t MMA News)

“I don’t know his style. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I don’t care what he’s gonna try to do,” Spann concluded. “I just know that if I have fun and I be calm, I’ll see everything.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov?