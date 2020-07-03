Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas re-booked for summer showdown

An intriguing featherweight bout between Ryan Hall and Ricardo Lamas has been re-booked for a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas later this summer.

Hall vs. Lamas was scheduled to take place at the UFC Oklahoma City card that was set for May 2, but the event was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the UFC has been able to re-book the fight, and Hall vs. Lamas is now set to take place on a UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in its home base of Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 29.

Combate was the first to report the news of the Hall vs. Lamas re-booking.

Hall (8-1) won The Ultimate Fighter 22 lightweight tournament back in 2015, but he has struggled to remain active in the Octagon since then. Since making his UFC debut in December 2015, Hall has made just four appearances inside the Octagon, although all four of those fights saw him come away with his hand raised. Hall has defeated Artem Lobov, Gray Maynard, BJ Penn, and Darren Elkins during his UFC run, with his submission win over Penn at UFC 232 often considered the best submission of 2018 in mixed martial arts.

Lamas (19-8) is a former UFC featherweight title contender who has struggled to get his hand raised in recent years. Although Lamas has an overall record of 10-6 inside the Octagon, his record is just 1-3 over his last four fights. In his last outing at UFC 238, Lamas suffered a brutal KO loss to Calvin Kattar. Still, despite the recent struggles, Lamas is a talented and experienced veteran who has earned victories in the UFC over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Cub Swanson, and Diego Sanchez. He fought Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 169 in February 2014 but lost the fight via decision.

