Dustin Poirier remains confident in quest for undisputed title: “I know that I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is still confident that he has what it takes to dethrone undefeated 155lbs champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Eagle’ originally squared off for the promotions undisputed lightweight world title at UFC 242, with Nurmagomedov emerging victorious by way of third round submission.

Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) returned to action for the first time since his loss to Khabib at this past weekend’s UFC on ESPN 12 event for a lightweight clash with Dan Hooker. The result was one of the most thrilling fights in UFC history, as Poirier and Hooker slugged it out for twenty-five straight minutes. In the end, Dustin Poirier walked away with a unanimous decision victory and severely banged up ankle.

The win jumped Poirier back into the #2 spot on the official UFC rankings, thus positioning himself for another shot at the lightweight strap.

But before ‘The Diamond’ can get another shot at the title, he will first have to wait for the dust to settle when Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje this September.

Interestingly, Poirier already holds a victory over Gaethje, having defeated ‘The Highlight’ by way of third round TKO in April of 2018.

However, should Gaethje emerge victorious against Khabib later this summer, it is hard to imagine that ‘The Eagle’ would not be granted an immediate rematch.

Despite what happens next, Dustin Poirier remains confident that he has what it takes to become the UFC’s undisputed lightweight world champion, even if that means defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I feel like I’m the best in the world,” Poirier said during an interview with ESPN. “I made mistakes and I got beat by Khabib, but I know that I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. I know I can. I can beat anyone of these guys. I don’t want to get anyone back. I’m not in the grudge match business. I want to be the best in the world. I want to be the undisputed world champion.”

Do you think Dustin Poirier has what it takes to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov in a potential rematch? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 3, 2020