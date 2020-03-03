Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas added to UFC Oklahoma City

A featherweight bout between Ryan Hall and Ricardo Lamas has been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 174 card in Oklahoma City.

The card takes place May 2 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The main event of the card is a five-round middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Jack Hermansson. Hall vs. Lamas will likely slot in as one of the main card bouts.

The UFC officially announced Hall vs. Lamas on its Twitter.

HE’S FINALLY BACK! @RyanHall5050 returns to face the always dangerous @RicardoLamasMMA ! #UFCOKC

Hall has been looking for an opponent for months but to no avail. He has been hoping to land a top-15 opponent, but according to Hall, a number of featherweights ranked above him declined to face him. Lamas is not currently ranked in the top-15 but he is a well-respected featherweight and a long-time veteran of the division who should give Hall a good fight.

Hall (8-1) is the No. 13 ranked featherweight in the world. He is 4-0 so far in the UFC with wins over BJ Penn, Darren Elkins, Gray Maynard, and Artem Lobov. He also won The Ultimate Fighter 22 back in 2015. One of the most feared grapplers in the UFC featherweight division, Hall’s heel hook win over Penn was the 2018 ‘Submission of the Year’ according to numerous publications.

Lamas (19-8) came over to the UFC when the WEC folded up shop in 2010 and for nearly the last decade Lamas has been a perennial contender at 145lbs. In 2014, Lamas fought Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight championship but lost. Since then he has continued to fight at a high level, but in recent years has taken a step back as he’s lost three of his last four fights overall. Still, he remains a tough opponent for anyone, including Hall.

