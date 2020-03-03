Dana White confirms UFC working on Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo rematch

UFC president Dana White has confirmed the promotion is looking at booking a flyweight title rematch between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo knocked out Benavidez in the main event of UFC Norfolk, but because Figueiredo missed weight, he was not eligible to win the vacant UFC flyweight championship. The title remains officially vacated with no current champion.

However, that may change soon. Speaking to the media, White said the UFC is considering booking a rematch between Benavidez and Figueiredo. According to White, both Figueiredo missing weight and an accidental clash of heads right before the knockout are the reasons why the UFC are running it back. Here’s what he said (h/t Adam Hill).

This is both good and bad news. It’s good news in that the UFC flyweight division is here to stay, at least for a little while longer. There was speculation the UFC could shut the division down after what happened at UFC Norfolk between Benavidez and Figueiredo, but this news means the division will stick around for the time being.

The bad news is that fans are going to get an immediate rematch in a fight that was mostly lopsided. It’s true that Figueiredo missed weight and there was an accidental clash of heads, but at the same time, Figueiredo seemed to have the upper hand in the fight. There’s a chance the rematch could turn out differently, but the fight could very well play out the same way.

There’s no date or location revealed yet for the Benavidez vs. Figueiredo rematch, but with Benavidez being medically suspended after the fight, look for it to take place this summer.

