Leon Edwards shares some advice for Conor McGregor

Leon Edwards has his own opinions on Conor McGregor’s future in MMA.

The number four ranked welterweight praised the Irishman for his performance against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but he doesn’t see McGregor grabbing the welterweight title any time soon.

In January 2020, “The Notorious” executed a 40-second victory against Cowboy in the main event of UFC 246. After a year hiatus from MMA and a statement return, he has teased the possibility of a title bout against current champion Kamaru Usman. Edwards, (whose only career loss was to Usman in 2015) thinks McGregor’s size would go against him in the hypothetical matchup. In an interview recently with Metro, he said:

“He’s a small man and size can make a huge difference if you’re a striker jumping up a division.

“I’ve spoken to Conor a few times. I believe he’ll move down to lightweight. I can’t see him fighting for a welterweight title. Fair play to him, because he looked great against Cerrone.”

Conor McGregor previously held the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles. There is speculation that he could end up fighting the winner of the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov is the undefeated lightweight champion and the pair have endured an imbittered rivalry, ever since they collided in a 2019 bout. Conor McGregor lost via submission but believes he will reclaim title gold. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov currently has no interest in rematching his adversary.

Leon Edwards has his own thoughts on who The Notorious will face next:

“If he does stay at welterweight, it’ll be against someone like Nate Diaz. I can’t see him fighting against a top-three welterweight. ‘It’ll be someone like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) or Nate (Diaz), I think.”

McGregor has already fought Nate Diaz twice in two of the most iconic performances of his career. In their first collision, the Irishman lost via submission, but he redeemed himself in their second Octagon meeting. He starched his way to a decision victory and evened out the playing field. A trilogy bout would allow the MMA legends to settle the score, once and for all.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards is scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC London this month.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor fight next? And do you think Leon Edwards has what it takes to defeat the former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley? Sound off in the comments below!