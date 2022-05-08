Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Khabib Nurmagomedov wants the world’s top MMA promotion to cut to the chase with Islam Makhachev.

On May 7, Charles Oliveira went one-on-one with Justin Gaethje. The bout headlined UFC 274. Oliveira was stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship due to tipping the scales half a pound over the limit. Had Gaethje defeated “do Bronx,” he would’ve been recognized as the 155-pound titleholder.

Oliveira ended up getting the submission finish in the opening round. He dropped Gaethje with a right hand and eventually worked his way to the back for the rear-naked choke finish.

The UFC lightweight division is now without a champion. Oliveira has been promised a number one contender bout following the win over Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White recently told reporters that he’s still interested in booking Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush. Khabib took to his Twitter account to make it clear that he feels Islam should be fighting for gold next.

Why @MAKHACHEVMMA has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division🤷‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 8, 2022

“Is there really a more interesting duel in the UFC at the moment than Islam vs. Charles? Just bring these fighters to Abu Dhabi on October 22nd. Let the undisputed champion be determined.”

“Why @MAKHACHEVMMA has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division. @ufc, @danawhite?”

Makhachev is riding a 10-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since being knocked out by Adriano Martins back in Oct. 2015. It is the only loss in Makhachev’s pro MMA career thus far.

Some are in agreement with Khabib Nurmagomedov and feel Makhachev vs. Oliveira is the fight to make next. One of those people is Joe Rogan. Dana White told media members that Rogan urged him not to book Makhachev vs. Dariush.