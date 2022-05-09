Shu-Ki Fita #20: SR.49

INTRODUCING SR.49

SR.49 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XXXVI’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is BLACK (COMMON) and his Accent Color is VIOLET (S TIER).

DID YOU KNOW?

“I.P.P.I.S.K.F.F.” is the acronym for the Intergalactic-Planetary-Planetary-Intergalactic

Shu-Ki Fighting Federation, and it’s pronounced “IPPY · SKIFF”!

It’s kinda like an Intergalactic UFC…

The Intergalactic-Planetary Planetary-Intergalactic Shu-Ki Fighting Federation (“IPPISKFF”), is the universal leader in Shu-Ki Fighting experience, and welcomes Earthlings to witness ultra KO action for the first time in recorded history.

Available in 4M resolution and beaming from the symphonic SJ-01 galaxy.

Highly advanced mechanized shoe-machines, designed and programmed in super fighting techniques, square off against each other in our first ever tournament telecast to Earth–MACHINE MADNESS 2022.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki's have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?