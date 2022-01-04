Rose Namajunas explains how she benefited from loss to Carla Esparza: “I needed a piece of the humble pie”

Rose Namajunas on an episode of UFC’s ‘Run it Back’ YouTube series commented on how she benefited from her loss to Carla Esparza way back in 2014:

“Man I just had to stop being an a**hole. [laughs] No I mean, not that, but just like be, have self-awareness you know what I mean like, I was just kinda floating through life and just no direction with anything. I needed a piece of the humble pie, ya know.”

The 115 lb Carla Esparza won by submission in the 3rd round against Namajunas who to this day is adamant that the loss played an important role in her development as a mixed martial artist.

While discussing her UFC career, Rose also touched on being called ’emotionally unstable’ by Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

“I guess Joanna would have been right had I won that fight, if, I was emotionally unstable, but I lost that fight and I, you know, learned how to, I’ve matured.” Namajunas said (h/t Sportskeeda). “I mean I was like, what…22? Twenty-two, I mean I was going to be two years younger than Jon Jones becoming a champion of the UFC.”

Yes, looking back on her first title fight against Esparza, at just 22 years old, Namajunas was fixated on the idea of surpassing Jon Jones as the youngest UFC champion to grace the Octagon. And yet while not being able to make good on being the youngest champion, she has etched her name in the UFC history books.

According to UFC President Dana White, Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas will have their much deserved rematch this year.

“Carla Esparza,” White told ESPN when asked who was next for Namajunas. “100 percent.”

Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA) recently competed at UFC 268, where she successfully defended her title by defeating Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA) for a second time.

Esparza (18-6 MMA) is currently on a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a first round stoppage victory over Yan Xiaonan back in May.

Who’s your pick to emerge victorious in this year’s title fight rematch between Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!