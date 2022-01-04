Jason Derulo fights two guys who called him Usher in Las Vegas hotel (Video)

Jason Derulo doesn’t like when people think he is someone else.

According to TMZ, through law enforcement sources, cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo threw fists with two men. According to the report one of the individuals was attempting to troll the singer by calling him Usher which caused ‘JD’ to snap.

“Hey, Usher! F*** you, b**ch!,” the man was heard saying.

After he said that to Derulo, the singer lost it and punched the man in the face, which sent him to the floor. Shortly after sending the man to the floor, Jason Derulo allegedly also slapped the second guy moments later, and security had to step in to break up the scrum.

Following the skirmish, the two guys appeared to spill some blood from facial wounds but none of the injures required hospital visits.

Prior to the altercation, Derulo was walking with a bigger man who many thought was his bodyguard but the singer decided to handle it himself.

TMZ says the two victims did not want to press charges, but there’s always the possibility of a lawsuit, but they have a year to change their minds and press charges. Derulo also got a trespassing notice from ARIA, and was removed from the property.

Jason Derulo is 32-years-old and really became famous in 2009 once he started his own music career. He has sold over 30 million singles and has achieved eleven Platinum singles including Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Want to Want Me, Trumpets, It Girl, In My Head, Ridin’ Solo, and Whatcha Say.

Derulo also has trained boxing in the past and had a sparring match against Evander Holyfield back in late 2020 where it appeared Holyfield rocked him. Yet, it appears he did much better in this fight.

What do you make of Jason Derulo fighting two guys in a Las Vegas hotel?