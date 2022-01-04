Dustin Poirier reveals a short-notice UFC fight with Nate Diaz is nearly finalized

Dustin Poirier revealed on Twitter just this morning that a short-notice UFC fight with Nate Diaz is nearly finalized:

“I’m not holding my tongue, it is Nate Diaz. I’m not going to say what card, I’m not going to say a date,” Poirier told Teddy Atlas.“He said something like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I said yes, now I’m just waiting on him.”

BREAKING: After interrogation from @TeddyAtlasReal & @KenRideout_ our man @DustinPoirier shares that a short-notice Nate Diaz fight is nearly final. Let’s go! @NateDiaz209 Full interview w Dustin on all podcast platforms & on YT. Extended clip here on YT: https://t.co/2Y63hslFFh pic.twitter.com/QUd5QkCCuX — TheFightWTA (@TheFightWTA) January 4, 2022

This being the latest in a series of words exchanged between the two, who were originally scheduled to fight back in 2018.

Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) recently suffered a submission loss at UFC 269 to Charles Oliveira. Following the setback, ‘The Diamond’ advised that a fight with Nate Diaz would get him excited, appearing on ‘The MMA Hour‘ he commented:

“When I’ve been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited — unless Nate Diaz wants to fight,” Poirier said. “If he wants to fight, that gets me excited. But all these other guys like even the new guys, and whoever it is, maybe a name will [get me excited] whenever I hear it, but nothing [right now].”

Diaz (20-13 MMA) in response to Poirier’s comments challenged the Louisiana native to a fight this month in Anaheim.

“I’ll fight DP in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never,” Diaz wrote in a response to Poirier on Twitter.

With Dustin Poirier hinting that a short-notice UFC fight with Nate Diaz is nearly finalized one would wonder if it will take place at UFC 271 in February.

All things being equal, and based on past exchanges, it shouldn’t take long for Nate Diaz to comment on the status of an upcoming match with Poirier.

