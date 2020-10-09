Ronda Rousey claims commentators didn’t understand her armbar technique: “My armbar’s perfect, f**k you”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was known for her armbars, but she approached the maneuver a little unconventionally.

Speaking during an appearance on the First We Feast YouTube show Hot Ones, Rousey discussed the nuances of her signature move, and claimed that the commentators for her fights occasionally didn’t understand the way she did it.

“A lot of people would teach, ‘Oh, you’re supposed to turn your toes in and squeeze with your knees,’” Rousey said (via MMA Fighting). “I always crossed my ankles, would bring my heels into my butt, and open my knees.

“I remember watching the commentary of one of my fights and one of the commentaries was like, ‘She just needs to squeeze her knees a little bit,'” Rousey added. “I’m like, ‘Shut the f*ck up. You don’t even know what you’re talking about. My armbar’s perfect. F*ck you.’”

During her appearance on Hot Ones, Rousey also opened up on the fiscal side of her UFC career. The key to her financial success, she says, was betting on herself.

“With the UFC I always am very much about betting on myself,” Rousey said. “I care about the back-end. Pay me whatever you think is fair, all I really care about is having some stake in how well this does and I’ll make sure it does really f*cking well.

“I’ve never really cared about money, so I’ve never really had a problem with anybody,” Rousey added. “Anybody that hires me is like, ‘F*ck yeah,’ I’m not really nickel or diming anybody. I have people that help me out with that stuff – just let me know when I can sign a thing and I’m gonna show up and I’m gonna do f*cking awesome and everyone’s gonna be happy. So far it’s been working out.”

Ronda Rousey is currently retired from competition. The former champion hung up the gloves after a pair of knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. She finished nine of her 12 pro wins by way of armbar.