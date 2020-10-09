Video | Markus Perez dresses as The Joker at UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-ins

UFC middleweight Markus Perez starred as “Joker” during a memorable staredown ahead of his matchup at Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 6 card.

This weekend, Perez takes on UFC newcomer Dricus Du Plessis in what marks his sixth fight in the Octagon. Perez has gone just 2-3 so far in the UFC, but his fights have generally been exciting for the fans. However, Perez is not just known for what he does in the cage. “Maluko” is also known for putting on makeup and looking like Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker” during his past few weigh-ins. On Friday, he took it to a whole other level.

Check out Perez’s incredible staredown with Du Plessis ahead of UFC Fight Island 6 (via MMAFighting.com).

Why so serious? 🤡 Markus Perez brings back the Joker at the #UFCFightIsland5 weigh-ins. 🃏

⁠

Watch full staredowns: https://t.co/k5GDbbIGvo pic.twitter.com/SZLCsF8OTj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 9, 2020

Perez (12-3) is the former LFA middleweight champion. The 30-year-old Brazilian defeated Ian Heinisch in LFA to win the 185lbs belt back in 2017 and he was quickly signed to the UFC. Perez has so far picked up submission wins over Anthony Hernandez and James Bochnovic, with decision losses to Andrew Sanchez, Wellington Turman, and Eryk Anders. Perez was originally set to fight Rodolfo Vieira on this card but he was replaced by Du Plessis on short notice. With a 2-3 record in the UFC, this is a must-win fight for Perez.

Du Plessis (14-2) is making his UFC debut here after plenty of experience fighting for KSW in Poland and EFC in Africa. The South Africa native is just 26 years old and all 14 of his professional wins have come by stoppage. Du Plessis is coming off of consecutive stoppage wins over Brendan Lesar in EFC and Joliton Lutterbach in KSW to get this shot in the UFC. He has been fighting professionally since 2013 and his notable victory is a TKO win over Roberto Soldic in KSW.

What do you think about Markus Perez and his “Joker” schtick?