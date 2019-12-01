Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza admits Jan Blachowicz fight was boring, considering move back to 185lbs

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza admits his recent fight at UFC Sao Paulo against Jan Blachowicz was boring and that he is considering moving back down to 185lbs.

Souza and Blachowicz were criticized by fans and media for their lackluster performances at UFC Sao Paulo, which saw Blachowicz ultimately edge out a narrow split decision. The fight consisted of 25 minutes of both men pressing each other into the fence with little offense to get excited about. It wasn’t the UFC light heavyweight debut that Souza anticipated.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Souza admits that the fight was boring, and said he hasn’t even bothered to re-watch the fight since it happened as he was not happy with the way it played out.

“Everybody expected (Blachowicz) to go there and kill me. I thought he would come more aggressive and try to knock me out, but he didn’t take many risks to avoid going to the ground. The result wasn’t what we expected, the fight was boring, but that happens sometimes,” Souza said.

Souza has now lost two straight fights after dropping a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson earlier this year at UFC Sunrise. Souza thought that moving up to light heavyweight might help get him back in the win column, but he not says he is considering dropping back down to middleweight.

“My manager and my team are talking which weight class I’ll fight next, so there’s a lot going on here right now. We’ll make a decision really soon on what’s best for us. We’re looking at staying at 205 or going back to 185,” Souza said.

At age 39, time is not on Souza’s side. However, he doesn’t plan on retiring as many have speculated could be possible. Instead, the Brazilian says he plans on continuing to compete and says he is excited for his next bout.

“I’m feeling happy again. I haven’t been this excited in a long time. Even though I lost, I’m excited. Let’s go for the next one,” Souza said.

Do you think Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza would be better served back down at 185lbs?