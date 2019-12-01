Zabit Magomedsharipov responds to critics of his cardio

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov has issued a response to those who have criticized his cardio during his UFC run.

Magomedsharipov is one of the finest featherweights in the UFC and a clear-cut title contender at 145lbs. He has a brilliant 18-1 record in his MMA career, including a pristine 6-0 mark so far inside the Octagon. He’s skilled everywhere and is a joy to watch.

However, one thing that the critics of Magomedsharipov have pointed to as a flaw in his game is his cardio. Though he did pick up decisions over Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar in his last two fights, he lost the last round of both of those fights (h/t MMADecisions.com), and fans have been critical of his ability to sustain his gas tank for a full 15 minutes. Many are now wondering what would happen if he goes the 25-minute-distance in a five-round fight.

Magomedsharipov has now responded to his critics in an Instagram message addressing the concerns some have with his gas tank. Check out what Magomedsharipov wrote below.

“Many criticize my endurance without thinking about how much energy a non-standard work in a battle can take. I always strive to please my fans, but, of course, we will tighten the functionality anyway. Entertainment in battle or a simple victory without risk? What would you give priority to?”

As talented and as dangerous as Magomedsharipov is inside the Octagon, the fact he has struggled to close out the show in his last few fights is absolutely a fair criticism by those making it. If Magomedsharipov does end up fighting UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway for the belt, he would almost assuredly need to be able to sustain his full gas tank for a complete 25 minutes.

But as Magomedsharipov says, there’s a balance to be made between sustaining that gas tank and putting on an entertaining show for the fans. And so far during his UFC run, he’s been able to maintain that balance quite well as his unbeaten record shows.

Do you think Zabit Magomedsharipov has cardio issues?