Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza issues statement following loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Sao Paulo

UFC light heavyweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has issued a statement following a split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Sao Paulo.

Souza and Blachowicz spent 25 minutes in the cage, resulting in an ugly fight that didn’t please fans, media or their fellow fighters. At the end of the five rounds, Blachowicz was awarded the victory via split decision, and Souza was not happy with the outcome as he believed he did enough to get his hand raised.

After the event, Souza took to social media to issue a statement following his latest defeat. Here’s what “Jacare” wrote on Instagram (translated from Portuguese to English).

“I would like to thank God first for this fight, thank the affection I received from Brazilian fans that makes me increasingly motivated to fight, also my great team that gave me all the support to be here fighting @josueldistak @mssteam @db_dezan @ jwill1224 @phillyfreshufc @iam__coachjt @ rafaellima91kg @stones_drink @drrodrigomauro @carladipierro Let’s move on correcting the errors and coming back even stronger for the next! @ufc_brasil ・ ・ ・

“I apologize to you, I tried to do my best.” @RonaldoJacare”

The loss to Blachowicz gives Souza a two-fight losing streak after losing a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson in his last fight. Souza took a shot at moving up in weight in order to see if that could help bounce him back into the win column. Instead, he lost another fight that will call into question his MMA career. At age 39, many have suggested that Souza should hang up his gloves. But if we take the statement he issued at face value, Souza will work on righting the wrongs of this bout and live to fight another day.

What do you think is next for Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza after losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Sao Paulo?