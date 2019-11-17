UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz defeats Jacare Souza

A light heavyweight bout featuring Jan Blachowicz taking on division newcomer Jacare Souza headlines tonight’s UFC Sao Paulo event.

Jan Blachowicz (24-8 MMA) will be returning to the cage for the first time since destroying Luke Rockhold at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. The Polish star has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Thiago Santos by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-7 MMA) will be making his light heavyweight debut in tonight’s main event. The former Strikeforce champion, Souza, has gone 3-3 over his past six UFC appearances. In his most recent outing at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, ‘Jacare’ suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

Round one begins and Jacare is pressing the pace early. Jan misses with a high kick and Jacare shoots in. Blachowicz is defending the takedown for now. The Brazilian has him pressed against the cage working for a single leg. The fighters break and Jan Blachowicz snaps a pair of jabs. Ronaldo Souza just misses with an overhand right. He loaded up on that shot. He forces the clinch and begins searching for a takedown. Jan is doing a good job of defending. The horn sounds as the fighters were battling in the clinch against the cage.

Round two of the UFC Sao Paulo main event begins and Jan Blachowicz gets to work with his jab. Jacare blocks a kick and shoots in for a takedown. Jan defends but Souza pushes him up against the cage. Blachowicz eventually breaks free and circles back to the center of the cage. The Brazilian follows after him but with caution. Good shots and then a low kick from Jacare. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Jacare comes forward with early pressure. Jan is able to catch him with a couple of sharp jabs but that it not derailing Souza’s confidence. The Brazilian looks for a takedown but Blachowicz defends. Souza pushes his Polish opponent against the cage. He lands a knee and some shots. Blachowicz breaks free and circles out. He looks to establish his jab but eats a low kick. He answers with a low kick of his own. Blachowicz goes to the body with a kick. Souza counters nicely with a right hand. Both men stand and throw shots in the final seconds, a bright point in what has been a lackluster main event.

Round four of the UFC Sao Paulo main event begins and Jan Blachowicz gets to work early this round with low kicks. His pace slows and the crowd begins booing. That took longer than I thought it would. There has been a complete lack of action this round. Blachowicz lands a left but Jacare clinches up and forces him back up against the fence. Jan breaks free and finally begins to open up. He lands a pair of hard low kicks on Souza followed by a left. He lands a follow up jab and has Jacare on the retreat. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Sao Paulo headliner begins and Blachowicz throws a pair of jabs to start. Jacare shoots in for a double leg takedown but the Polish fighter defends the shot with ease. The pair wrestle against the cage for position. The referee decides to step in and separate the fighters. Jacare immediately shoots in again but misses. He slips and gets back to his feet.

Official UFC Sao Paulo Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Jacare Souza via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight next following his split decision victory over Jacare Souza at tonight's UFC Sao Paulo event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 16, 2019