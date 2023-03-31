Robert Whittaker sends a warning to UFC champion Alex Pereira about fighting at heavyweight: “You stay well away from Jon Jones”

UFC fighter Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially moving all the way up to heavyweight.

Right now, it’s safe to say that Alex Pereira is one of the scariest fighters on the planet. The UFC middleweight champion has, up to this point, dominated during his time in the promotion. He captured the belt back at UFC 281 and next weekend, he’ll try and defend it when he battles Israel Adesanya once again.

In terms of who could be next in line, you’d have to imagine Robert Whittaker is on the shortlist. The former champ’s fight against Paulo Costa fell through and now, he’s been left waiting for a match-up.

However, it’s been noted recently by Pereira’s team that he may consider a move all the way up to heavyweight. During an episode of his podcast, Whittaker gave his thoughts on that idea.

“I think the talk (of moving up) for him, in particular, is very warranted because he’s a huge dude,” Whittaker said. “He is monstrously big and he struggles with the cuts. I think he’s 35 now as well, so the cuts aren’t getting easier… I think the talk about him going to heavyweight is definitely warranted, I think he has to move up in weight.”

Whittaker offers advice to Pereira

“His striking is world caliber… I think he’d have a lot of success in the heavier weight divisions,” Whittaker assessed. “(But) I’d stay well away from Jon Jones. I’ve seen Pereira’s wrestling. I’m not gonna say it’s terrible, but you stay well away from Jon Jones (laughs).”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker? Is there any chance that Alex Pereira could defeat Jon Jones if he does go up to heavyweight? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!