Gilbert Burns lists the one thing Conor McGregor can accomplish at welterweight: “Make whoever’s the champion rich”

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what Conor McGregor could achieve with a move up to welterweight.

Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. When he does so, he’ll likely square off with Michael Chandler in a welterweight contest.

It’s not the division either man has done their best work in. With that being said, it seems like a probable scenario given McGregor’s current frame.

On the flip side, top contender Gilbert Burns will return to action next Saturday night at UFC 287. In doing so, he’ll be squaring off with Jorge Masvidal in what should be a really fun grudge match.

If he gets the win, there’s a decent chance he’ll be considered for a shot at the belt.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, a McGregor win could vault the Irishman into contention too – and ‘Durinho’ is well aware of that.

“The only thing he can do at 170 is make whoever’s the champion rich,” Burns said. “I hope it’s me, but if it’s Leon [Edwards], if it’s Colby [Covington], whoever it is, you’re going to get a lot of money, but I don’t think it’s going to be a hard fight.

Burns questions McGregor

“Whenever [McGregor] is committed to training, no whiskey, no crazy stuff, if they lock him up and this guy’s focused on training, he’s very dangerous. But I don’t think that’s the case. But that’s at 155. At 170, it’s a whole different game. We’re all like 190 [pounds], lean, mean, fighting the best guys in the world, and this guy thinks he’s going to jump out of the yacht and beat me, beat one of the top 5 [fighters]? Guaranteed, no way he’s doing that.”

“He should try,” Burns said of McGregor. “He’s welcome to try, but I guarantee anyone in the top 5 will finish him inside three rounds. He’s done.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

