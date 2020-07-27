Robert Whittaker releases statement on Darren Till win

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker has released a statement following his unanimous decision win over Darren Till at UFC Fight Island 3.

In a highly-technical striking battle that went the full five rounds, Whittaker outstruck Till in three of the rounds according to the judges to win unanimously 48-47 on all three scorecards. For Whittaker, it’s a much-needed victory after suffering a devastating KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 where he dropped the UFC middleweight title.

Following his win over Till, Whittaker released a lengthy statement on his social media. Check out what he wrote on his Instagram below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDHyGyOhfrU/

At this difficult time in the world, a massive appreciation goes out to everyone involved. Firstly to all my coaches and training partners, @alexprates07 @standstrongboxingcoachjustin @charliebechwaty @andrew_grange74 @justinlang_ep @jacobmalkoun @isidoxz , their families and all my team mates at the gym @graciejiujitsusmeatongrange , the sacrifices you all make on a daily, forever grateful #oneteamonedream ! My sponsors @musashinutrition , @kaplan_homes , @bethesda @bethesda_anz , @sweatcentral , @omenbyhp . My management team @rivalsportsmanagement @titusday77 and @courtneyhardday behind the scenes so much happens and these guys get it done no worries! My father @menaijack my day 1, all my family back home my mother in law @melina.iannelli.3 helps us incredibly on a daily basis. My wife @sofiamareewhittaker and kids for continuing to be my reason why. Many people may not know this my wife is the one that helps with all my food prep, nutrition tracks all she has been doing for years, studies and specialises everything for me, this weight cut was the best one yet, I was the healthiest I’ve ever been stepping in that octagon, love you Sofia !

To all my supporters #reapernation , all is appreciated forever grateful for you, and we will keep posted more @reapergear coming soon!

Everyone involved here in @yasisland #fightisland @ufc @ufcanz @ufcpi @danawhite thank you for letting us fighters continue to do what we love in these crazy times, nothing has gone by unnoticed and I will forever be grateful and now excited for the next! #onwardsandupwards

One last mention @darrentill2 it was a pleasure mate, what a chess match! Now for some dip and chips. Daz?

With the win over Till, Whittaker improved to 10-1 over his last 11 fights, and he’s 9-1 overall now as a middleweight in the UFC. While he probably needs one more win to get back to a title shot, he’s certainly solidified himself as a top-three fighter at 185lbs.

Who do you think Robert Whittaker should fight next following his win over Darren Till?