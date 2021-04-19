Robert Whittaker issues statement following win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker issued a statement following his unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24.

In one of his most complete performances to date, Whittaker won a lopsided unanimous decision in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 24 card. Whittaker outstruck Gastelum on the feet and he also utilized his wrestling in order to mix things up and take Gastelum out of his element. It was one of Whittaker’s best performances in the Octagon to date as he picked up his third straight victory. It was the kind of win that could earn him a title shot rematch against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his next fight.

Taking to his social media following the win, Whittaker issued a statement about his win over Gastelum. Take a look at what “Bobby Knuckles” wrote on his Twitter below.

Thank you to everyone for all the support. I don't get here on my strength alone and I'm blessed to be apart of a team that always has my back. Time to kick the feet up, heal and plan out the next path of war. @ufc @UFC_AUSNZ #UFCVegas24 #TeamWhittaker #ReaperNation pic.twitter.com/HVXMbdYL3g — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 18, 2021

Whittaker has done enough to earn a rematch with Adesanya, the man who he dropped his belt to back in 2019. Since losing his belt, Whittaker has done nothing but win, including three straight wins over Jared Cannonier, Darren Till, and now Gastelum. He has shown growth as a mixed martial artist as he’s not just beating his opponents with his striking, but he is also utilizing his grappling, as well. It makes the rematch with Adesanya a very intriguing fight if the UFC matchmakers decide that is the fight that they want next.

What do you think is next for Robert Whittaker after beating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24?