UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results: Headliners on point, but two fighters miss weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 24 took place on Friday, and Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum made weight for the main event fight.

In the headliner, Whittaker and Gastelum meet with a potential middleweight title shot on the line. Whittaker, the former champion, is coming off of back-to-back wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier to jump back into title contention after losing his belt to Israel Adesanya in 2019. As for Gastelum, he recently snapped a three-fight win streak with a unanimous decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258. After Paulo Costa fell out of the fight with an illness, Gastelum volunteered to step in on short notice and the UFC gave him the opportunity. The winner of this bout will surely figure into the title discussions at 185lbs.

In the co-headliner, veteran Jeremy Stephens moves back up to lightweight for the first time since 2013 when he takes on Drakkar Klose in what should be a banger. Both Stephens and Klose are coming into this fight off of brutal knockout losses to Calvin Kattar and Beneil Dariush, respectively, so they both have a lot of motivation to get a win here. This should be an awesome fight for however long it lasts between these two lightweights.

Check out the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 23 (Via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 pm ET) Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs. Chase Sherman (251)

Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Lightweight bout: Alexander Munoz (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (155) UFC Vegas 24 Preliminary Card (7 pm ET) Women’s flyweight bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs. Justine Kish (125.5)

Heavyweight bout: Juan Espino (257) vs. Alexandr Romanov (264)

Women’s strawweight bout: Lupita Godinez (116) vs. Jessica Penne (116)

Middleweight bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)

Catchweight (139lbs) bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs. Josiane Nunes (136)

Bantamweight bout: Anthony Birchak (135.5) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5) *Cortez missed weight coming in at 126.5lbs.

*Fairn missed weight coming in at 147lbs.

