Amanda Nunes opens as big betting favorite over Julianna Pena

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes opened up as a big betting favorite for her upcoming title defense against Julianna Pena.

It was revealed last week that Nunes will move back down to 135lbs for her next fight and put her belt on the line against Pena at UFC 265, which takes place on August 7 at a location that has yet to be determined. Pena was extremely vocal in the media about wanting to get the title shot and, in a division where there are very few other fresh contenders, UFC president Dana White eventually gave in and gave her the title shot.

With Nunes vs. Pena now official for UFC 265, the oddsmakers have opened up the betting odds for the fight. Not surprisingly, Nunes opened as a big favorite (via BestFightOdds).

UFC 265 Odds

Amanda Nunes -400

Julianna Pena +300

Nunes opened up as a -400 betting favorite, meaning a $400 bet would win $100. As for Pena, she opened as a +300 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $300. Since the opening odds came out, money has been coming in heavily on Nunes. She is now a -800 betting favorite while Pena is listed as a +500 betting underdog at the sportsbooks.

The initial odds of -400 were too low and you are seeing that now as the line has literally doubled since then. Although Pena is a very good fighter who can beat the majority of UFC women’s bantamweights, it’s hard to see her getting past Nunes, who is so incredibly well-rounded. She is coming off of one of her best wins to date in the Octagon when she absolutely destroyed Megan Anderson in the first round at UFC 259. Pena will have the grappling skills to make this fight interesting, but overall Nunes is the clear favorite.

Who is your money on at UFC 265, Amanda Nunes or Julianna Pena?