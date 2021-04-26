Robert Whittaker issues hilarious response when asked if he hopes Israel Adesanya will beat Marvin Vettori in UFC 263 rematch

Robert Whittaker gave a hilarious response when asked if hoped Israel Adesanya would beat Marvin Vettori in their scheduled rematch at UFC 263.

After Whittaker (23-5 MMA) scored a dominant victory over Kelvin Gastelum last weekend, which extended his current winning streak to three in a row, many fans expected that a rematch with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would be next for the Aussie.

However, that did not end up being the case, as it was recently announced that ‘Stylebender’ would making his next title defense at UFC 263 in a rematch with Italian standout Marvin Vettori.

At first many fight fans were upset thinking that Robert Whittaker had been passed up for a rematch with Israel Adesanya. However, ‘The Reaper’ recently revealed that he was offered the fight, but the June date was just impossible for him to pull off.

“More or less, I was offered the fight about an hour after my fight with Gastelum. There was just no way, physically, I could do that. Not only do I have injuries from that last fight to deal with, I have to fly home to Australia, and then two weeks in [mandatory] isolation. I have to see how my body was feeling, and then I’d have to prepare; all by June. It was impossible.” – Whittaker told ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto.

During the same interview, Robert Whittaker was asked if any part of him wanted Israel Adesanya to beat Marvin Vettori, this so that he could attempt to take back the belt from the man who beat him. ‘The Reaper’ responded with the following hilarious take:

“I don’t care who wins. Whatever. I hope they beat the hell out of each other to be honest.” – Robert Whittaker replied.

