Kamaru Usman responds after Conor McGregor insinuates he is taking steroids: “I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too.”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has responded after Conor McGregor shared multiple posts suggesting ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was on steroids.

Usman (19-1 MMA) returned to the Octagon in the headliner of last night’s UFC 261 pay-per-view event where he scored a sensational second round knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal.

The emphatic win marked Kamaru’s eighteenth in a row, and fourth consecutive defense of his UFC welterweight title. As expected, many of Usman’s peers showered ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with praise following his win at UFC 261, with some even touting him the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Conor McGregor was not among the fighters sharing congratulatory messages. Instead, the ‘Notorious’ former two-division UFC champion took to social media where he insinuated that Kamaru Usman has been taking steroids.

“Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight ? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?” –

McGregor initially replied after Usman shot down the idea of the Irishman moving up to welterweight. He continued:

“Never in all my time in this business, which is long before all of these fucking bums, have I ever seen a signed fight get rescheduled with no reason given whatsoever. So said fighter can recover from “undisclosed injuries”. Excuse me what? The fight is signed/sealed/tix sold.”

Conor McGregor would end his rant with the following message for Kamaru Usman.

“F*ck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple. Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas.”

Usman took to social media late this evening where he responded to McGregor’s accusations with the following warning.

I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too 😉 https://t.co/pHjquMBEuv — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

“I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too.”

