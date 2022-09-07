Robert Whittaker reiterates that he’s the most dangerous fighter at middleweight: “I don’t just come to the fight to win, I come to break my opponents”

UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker believes he’s the most dangerous man at 185-pounds.

‘The Reaper’ is fresh off his co-main event outing with Marvin Vettori at UFC France. Last Saturday night, Whittaker scored a dominant decision victory over the Italian contender. The win was the former champion’s fourth in his last five contests.

Following the victory, the 31-year-old opined that he was the most dangerous fighter at middleweight. That comment caught the ire of some fans and pundits. They noted that Whittaker isn’t champion, and has lost to the current titleholder, Israel Adesanya, twice.

However, Robert Whittaker has now doubled down on those comments. The former UFC middleweight champion discussed his previous statement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, he once again stated he was the most dangerous competitor at 185-pounds.

Furthermore, he also discussed his fights with ‘The Last Stylebender’. While Whittaker stated that he did lose, he also noted how close the second fight was. Many fans believe the former champion deserved the decision victory over Adesanya at UFC 271.

But regardless of that result, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ still believes he’s the best fighter at middleweight.

“Yeah, but I’m the most dangerous man in the division. Izzy is, I don’t know, he’s the champion of the division. He beat me last fight, he’s a great fighter, I’ve said this before. But, I’m the most dangerous man in the division, I can beat anyone in the division. My last fight against Israel, I got within a hair’s breadth of taking everything away from him.”

Robert Whittaker continued, “The fights I’ve been in, and the opponents that I’ve had, I’m not just beating them, I’m fathering them, there’s a difference in that. I’m hurting these guys, that’s what makes me so different. I don’t just come to the fight to win, I come to break my opponents… That’s what I do when I go in there.”

He concluded, “…When I get into that octagon, I don’t expect to leave there, ever.”

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker? Sound off in the comment section below!