Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano trade barbs over why their fight hasn’t materialized: “This b***h left to boxing right when I earned my title shot”

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has found herself in a war of words with Cat Zingano.

The two 145-pounders haven’t exactly been chummy. Zingano is a top contender in the women’s featherweight division, but a matchup with Cyborg still hasn’t come to fruition and there’s a lot of finger-pointing going on.

- Advertisementss -

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Cyborg claimed that Zingano is avoiding the title fight.

“Cat Zingano been running, been running for a little while,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “All the time Bellator talk to me, OK next is gonna be Cat Zingano and then change, and then gonna be Cat Zingano and then (Arlene) Blencowe and then no Cat Zingano and then Sinead (Kavanagh). So she always say I want to fight one more fight, one more fight next and then never ready.”

- Advertisement -

Zingano wasn’t about to keep quiet, as she took to her Twitter account to put Cyborg on blast.

This b***h left to boxing right when I earned my title shot against her and says I’m running?! That’s one way out of drug tests you fucking juice box https://t.co/0htMvuPJQn — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) September 24, 2022

“This b***h left to boxing right when I earned my title shot against her and says I’m running?! That’s one way out of drug tests you fucking juice box.”

Cyborg’s last title defense took place back in April. She successfully defended the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship against Arlene Blencowe. This was Cyborg’s fourth successful title defense of the Bellator gold. Cyborg will have a boxing match against Simone Silva in Curitiba, Brazil on September 25.

- Advertisement -

As for Zingano, she was last seen in action back in June. She defeated Pam Sorenson via unanimous decision. In her prior outing, she scored a first-round submission over Olivia Parker. Zingano has gone 3-0 under the Bellator banner and is the number one-ranked women’s featherweight in the promotion.

- Advertisement -