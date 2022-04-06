Khamzat Chimaev responds after Daniel Cormier asks “what is this s**t with Darren Till”

Khamzat Chimaev has responded after Daniel Cormier questioned what this bromance thing with Darren Till is all about.

The former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) recently expressed his concerns about the relationship and offered up some advice to Khamzat:

“I love the whole buddy-buddy thing with Darren Till but I think it’s a mistake. I think he should continue to be a mystery to people. I think he should have as little time in front of the public and showing who he is, pulling the curtain back. I would pull the curtain back as little as I could if I’m Khamzat, just because the mystery is good for him. He’s very scary.”

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon this Saturday, April 9th at UFC 273 against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA).

Cormier and Chimaev took to ‘Instagram’ to address the friendship between Khamzat and Darren Till.

Cormier:

“What’s all this Darren Till shit? You guys running around, holding hands, driving around, drinking. You’re like Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte in Beverly Hills Cop.”

Khamzat Chimaev responded, comparing it to Cormier’s relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“You’re saying what is all that sh*t, that is not sh*t, that’s brothers. That’s my brother. Yeah.”

Cormier:

“Brother, you like killer, you gotta be killer, you can’t have best friends like this.”

Chimaev:

“Ha Ha. You need friends brother. You can’t be alone. You need somebody to defend your back.”

Cormier:

“Good, Good man.”

There you go, the friendship with Chimaev and Till explained – kind of like the song – ‘Everybody Needs a Friend’.

Who will you be cheering for this weekend Khamzat Chimaev or Gilbert Burns?