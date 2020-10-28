Robbie Lawler withdraws from UFC 255 fight, Mike Perry calls for fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight champ “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler is out of his planned UFC 255 fight with fellow knockout artist “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Perry announced Lawler’s exit from the card on Twitter, and simultaneously called for a replacement matchup with Khamzat Chimaev.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

“So [Lawler] pulled out due to an injury,” Perry wrote. “Looking for a replacement. I asked for [Chimaev] and we can do it at middleweight.”

Mike Perry is currently riding an impressive decision victory over Mickey Gall. Regrettably, he’s recently had some issues outside the cage, as he was involved in a bar fight the summer, and has more recently been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife. Nonetheless, his matchup with Lawler was one of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 255 lineup.

Khamzat Chimaev, the foe Perry wants to replace Lawler, was the breakout star of the summer for the UFC. He first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round. Now the hottest prospect in MMA, he’s been matched up with No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards, which represents a gargantuan step up in competition.

While Chimaev has shown he’s willing to fight incredibly frequently, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to step in against Perry with his December 19 fight with Edwards just around the corner.

