Mike Perry issues apology to his sponsors and the UFC

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has issued an apology to his sponsors and the Ultimate Fighting Championship following his actions last month.

Back in July, footage surfaced that seemed to show ‘Platinum’ getting violent with a number of individuals at a restaurant in Texas. The end result was Perry knocking a man unconscious.

Following the troubling incident, UFC President Dana White suggested that the welterweight standout was likely in need of some professional help.

“He obviously needs some help,” White told the media on Friday (via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN). “That’s not normal behaviour.”

Prior to this comment from White, the UFC issued an official statement on Perry, claiming that the welterweight will not be welcomed back into the Octagon until he undergoes treatment.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the statement, which was obtained by ESPN, read. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

This evening Mike Perry took to Twitter where he issued the following apology to his sponsors and the UFC over his actions at the Texas restaurant last month.

I want to be a better role model for my family. For my unborn son. My Queen @latory_g and for myself so I can earn the respect I deserve. To my sponsors and my bosses at @ufc I want to apologize for how my actions have impacted our relationships. I will be better all around #Oss — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 2, 2020

Whether or not Perry’s apology will be enough for the UFC to reinstate the fighter remains to be seen.

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next if he is allowed to return to the Octagon by UFC officials? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020