Danielle Nickerson opens up on alleged abuse from UFC star Mike Perry

Danielle Nickerson has opened up on the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, UFC welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry

Nickerson previously alluded to abuse issues during her time with Perry, but in an interview with MMA Junkie, shed new light on what she allegedly went through.

She claims that she was physically assaulted by Perry several times. The worst incident of abuse allegedly occured on February 10 of this year, when she says Perry “ground-and-pounded” her after a night of drinking.

“He had his knee on my belly and just ground-and-pounded me until he got tired,” Nickerson said. “I did a decent job of covering my face. I still had hematomas on the back of my head. My entire right side from my entire arm, my legs, my ribs, everything was covered in bruises the next few days. He just got all of his anger out on me, and on the last punch I clearly – I think that’s why he stopped, is we heard my rib crack. He knew and sat back, and I think he was just tired – tired of hitting me so much.”

Nickerson says she then fled to a neighbor’s house, and was picked up by Perry’s mother. When Perry allegedly showed up at his mother’s house, his mother reportedly called the police, worrying for their safety.

MMA Junkie obtained audio of Perry’s mother’s 911 call that night.

“It was like a movie,” Nickerson said of that night. “You’re like, this isn’t my life. What is happening right now? I (thought) if I don’t leave and run out of this house, I will die.

“I was horrified he was just going to bust into [his mother’s house] and continue,” she added.

Nickerson claims that was the worst of the abuse she experienced during her time with Perry, but alleges there were other incidents, and reportedly shared photographs with MMA Junkie that corroborated those allegations.

She added that alcohol was a big problem for Perry.

“Alcohol always made things really, really bad,” Nickerson said. “That was the first sign I was nervous. I think when you get in these situations, you want to very lightly tip-toe around anything. Like, don’t breathe wrong is what I always would joke about.”

She also speculates that the blows to the head Perry has sustained in the Octagon—particularly in his knockout loss to Geoff Neal—could be an issue.

“If anyone’s ever watched his fights, you know that he gets hit a lot, and it’s entertaining whether he wins or loses, because he just goes forward,” Nickerson said. “That’s a lot on your head and your brain. Obviously he had never been knocked out before that. Once that happened, it was like a light switch changed. And that was scary.”

In the wake of these alleged incidents, Nickerson has partnered with BetterHelp.com, an organization that offers support to survivors of domestic abuse. She also operates an Instagram page with the handle @treated.like.a.princess for women who are dealing with or have previously dealt with domestic abuse issues.

“It’s just a safe place for us to talk and have daily affirmations of something positive,” Nickerson said. “I’m constantly sending them things, just positive reinforcement – if they need help, that sort of thing. I’m by no means a professional. I can only speak from the experiences I’ve been through.

“I think it’s nice to have some sort of community, especially when you’re going through something, and you just need somebody to talk to, and maybe you can’t afford therapy, or you don’t want to go, and it’s too much of a commitment. This is something. I just want to help anybody who’s been in my situation or is currently going through it. If I can help one person get away from that, that’s my life’s work. I’m thrilled.”

Mike Perry has already issued a statement vehemently denying these accusations from his ex-wife.

“I did not put hands on my ex at any point in our short term [sic] marriage,” Perry, who claims to have received professional help for his anger issues and for alcohol abuse, said. “I have realized that I have said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming [sic] my first born. I’m hopeful my ex can move on and find peace as I have.”

The UFC has not yet issued a statement on these accusations against Mike Perry, but Nickerson does not expect the organization to discipline him—nor is that her hope.

“This is nothing to hurt him,” Nickerson said. “I know that my words are not going to have an impact on his career.

“This is not (something UFC president Dana White will see) and be like, ‘He’s cut.’ There’s no way. I don’t have that sort of impact. This is not for that,” Nickerson said. “This is for helping others. This is for getting the word out there about what you can do to help people in a domestic violence situation and the warning signs and how to not get this deep into something. Hopefully this will be something that pushes the UFC into doing more checks on their heads and brain damage and really taking care of them physically.”

For a full account of what Danielle Nickerson allegedly went through during her time with Mike Perry, head over to MMA Junkie.