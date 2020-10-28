Jennifer Maia hopes to “surprise the world” against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255

Jennifer Maia is hoping to “surprise the world” when she fights UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255.

Maia was granted the title shot against Shevchenko after pulling off an incredible submission victory over former top contender Joanne Calderwood over the summer. The UFC matched Maia up against the champ Shevchenko, and they will fight in the co-headliner of UFC 255 on November 21 in Las Vegas. The oddsmakers aren’t giving Maia much of a chance in this fight, as the Brazilian is listed as a massive betting underdog.

Shevchenko has been a dominant champion and many believe she will run through Maia. After all, the champion is unbeaten at 125lbs and looks unbeatable at this point. Despite being counted out heading into her first UFC title fight, though, Maia is confident that she can shock the world and pull off the upset. Speaking to AG Fight, Maia said she believes she has what it takes to have her own Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey moment at UFC 255.

“Nobody is invincible. And I feel so prepared that, if there is a person at the moment who can beat (Valentina), I feel like it’s me. I feel like it’s time for her to prove (that no one is invincible). The time has come to show it, winning it. To show that she managed to be champion for a while, but it will always be time for a defeat,” Maia said.

“I have even seen that fight a lot (from Holly Holm against Ronda Rousey). Everyone thought it was impossible for Ronda to lose, and Holly went there and surprised everyone with a beautiful knockout. I take this fight a lot as an example, to surprise the world, just like Holly did some time ago.”

Do you think Jennifer Maia can upset Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255?