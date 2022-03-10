Rob Font set to headline April Fight Night card against Marlon Vera

A crucial bantamweight bout is set to headline a Fight Night card in April as Rob Font will take on Marlon Vera.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Font and Vera have agreed to headline a Fight Night card on April 30. The event will likely take place at the UFC Apex.

Rob Font (19-5) is coming off a five-round decision main event loss to Jose Aldo back in December. The loss snapped his four-fight win streak where he beat Cody Garbrandt by decision in the main event and also defeated Marlon Moraes by TKO. Prior to that, he picked up decision wins over Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Font is currently ranked fifth at bantamweight and is 9-4 inside the Octagon. He also holds notable wins over Thomas Almeida, Douglas Silva de Andrade, and Matt Schnell. Font is also the former CES featherweight champion.

Marlon Vera (18-7-1) is ranked eighth at bantamweight and is riding a two-fight win streak with his last being a KO win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. Prior to that, he beat Davey Grant by decision to get back into the win column after losing to Jose Aldo by decision in December of 2020.

Vera has been in the UFC since 2014 and is 12-6 inside the Octagon. He holds notable wins over Sean O’Malley, Brian Kelleher, Brian Pickett, and Frankie Saenz among others. This will also be his first UFC main event.

With the news of Font vs. Vera as the main event, the April 30 card is as follows:

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy

Yohan Lainesse vs. Gabe Green

Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinheiro

Jared Gordon vs. Rafael Alves

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa

Who do you think will win, Rob Font or Marlon Vera?