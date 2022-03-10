Anthony Joshua fires back at critics who say he ducked Deontay Wilder: “Need I say more”

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has hit back at those who have suggested he “ducked” Deontay Wilder.

The last few years have served as quite the rollercoaster ride for Anthony Joshua. After beating Alexander Povetkin to move to 22-0 in his fourth straight stadium fight, many were calling for him to take on either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder – with both being heavily rumoured for a long time by that point.

Alas, he proceeded to go 2-2 in his next four bouts with wins over Andy Ruiz Jr and Kubrat Pulev to go alongside a defeat to Ruiz and a decision loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

The next move for AJ is unclear now that Usyk has returned to his homeland of Ukraine in order to help them in their battle against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Still, he has time to kill on social media, which is probably why he opted to try and prove a critic wrong who claimed that he’s been ducking Wilder for years.

Need I say more! Let’s put this “ AJ ducked “ saga to rest. I respect wilder he’s a good fighter. He just wasn’t ready to fight me! If you don’t believe me. See below https://t.co/FhFO2v2rel — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) March 9, 2022

Perhaps the most ironic part of this debate is that the present day is probably the best time for them to actually make it happen. Joshua wants to stay active, Wilder needs to get back on the horse after being knocked out by Tyson Fury, and we’re pretty sure the fans would still want to see it.

Do you think there’s a chance we will see Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder go down in the future? If so, who do you expect to be the favourite heading into that contest? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!