Ricardo Lamas considering retirement following UFC Vegas 8 fight

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas is considering retirement following his decision win over Bill Algeo at UFC Vegas 8 last Saturday.

Lamas opened up on his potential retirement after his victory over Algeo, who replaced Ryan Hall on short notice, was in the books.

“I walked into this thinking it could maybe be my last fight,” Lamas said (via MMA Junkie). “I didn’t want to walk away with a loss. I always said I don’t want to leave this sport in the dirt. I want to leave with my head held high. That’s a fight I can be proud of.

“I’m not ready to clarify on (possibly retiring) yet,” Lamas added. “It’s a decision I want to make with my family. With the way that I train, I travel a lot. I spend time away from my kids and wife. I just don’t know if I can do that anymore. I’m going to talk with them and we’ll make a decision together.”

If Lamas does elect to retire, he seems quite happy with what he’s accomplished.

“I grew up in the WEC and UFC with Zuffa,” he said. “I’ve been with them for 11 years now. I signed with them in 2009. It’s been a hell of a ride. From Day 1, they threw me in with the sharks. I had to learn to sink or swim. It’s been awesome. I appreciate all the opportunities given to me from the UFC, Dana White and Sean Shelby. I love you guys. Thank you very much.”

Over the course of his career, Ricardo Lamas has picked up victories over the likes of Cub Swanson, Hatsu Hioki, Erik Koch, Hacran Dias, Dennis Bermudez, Diego Sanchez, Charles Oliveira, Jason Knight, and Darren Elkins.

He challenged Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title in 2014, losing via unanimous decision.