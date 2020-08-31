UFC’s Ben Rothwell throws support behind Black Lives Matter movement

UFC heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell has thrown his support behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rothwell, a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was shot by police officers last week, weighed in on the situation on Instagram.

He began by sharing a post that he says helped him understand the issue.

“For my ‘all lives matter’ friends: When the Boston marathon was bombed, and everybody’s profile picture changed to ‘Boston Strong’ nobody said ‘all cities are strong’. When the Las Vegas shooting happened, people changed their profiles to ‘Stand with Vegas,’ nobody said ‘Stand with Everywhere’ Have you ever seen someone counter a breast cancer post with ‘wait, what about colon cancer?’ But for some reason if someone say ‘black lives matter’ it turns into an all inclusive ‘all lives matter’. This is not an either/or proclamation. When there is a crisis we have always rallied around that particular group/city/cause. It does not diminish any other group/city/cause, it just brings awareness and support to where it is needed. Nobody is saying all lives don’t matter, but right now our black friends, families, colleagues, neighbors, and strangers need our support.”

Rothwell then ruminated further in several followup posts.

“I do not support organizations, violence, or destruction,” Rothwell wrote. “I support the movement for change. I’m just trying to support my friends and have a better understanding of what people are going through and why they feel what they do. I’m looking for unity and instead I see nothing but division.I had many great conversations that brought me here, all I ask is everyone bashing me should go and speak with others to understand what they are going through and why they feel what they are. Listen , be compassionate and see if you feel differently after.”

“At the end of the day , I love my country,” Rothwell added. “It was not my intent to post politically charged photos this week. But I have to take responsibility regardless. I proudly fight for the @ufc and why most of you follow me. So my focus is that , fighting and entertaining ALL of you. Be well and thank you those following me.”

