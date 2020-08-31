Aljamain Sterling shuts down TJ Dillashaw’s title talk

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is optimistic he’ll reclaim the division’s title, but Aljamain Sterling isn’t buying it.

Dillashaw reigned over the UFC bantamweight division from late 2017 to early 2019. After a loss to Henry Cejudo at flyweight, however, he tested positive for the banned substance EPO, vacated his title, and was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

While Dillashaw is still serving his suspension, he’s confident he’ll eventually reclaim the bantamweight title he once owned.

The former champ shared his optimism on Instagram over the weekend.

“My return will be here soon and ready to reclaim what’s mine,” Dillashaw wrote.

While Dillashaw is clearly confident that there’s another title reign in his future, his bantamweight rival Aljamain Sterling isn’t buying it.

Sterling, who is next in line for the reigning UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, responded to Dillashaw’s comment on Twitter.

“Those tricks are old now man,” Sterling wrote. “There’s new kids on the block and I’m not even just talking about me. Win 1-2 fights and then maybe he can have a shot at my throne.”

Prior to his loss to Cejudo, TJ Dillashaw was riding back-to-back knockout victories over Cody Garbrandt—both in title fights. Aljamain Sterling, on the other hand, is riding consecutive victories over Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera, Pedro Munhoz, and most recently, Cory Sandhagen.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw will reclaim the bantamweight title in the future, or does Aljamain Sterling have it right?