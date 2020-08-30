UFC on ESPN+ 33 Bonus Report: Ricardo Lamas wins award for “Fight of the Night”

The UFC on ESPN+ 33 bonuses have been revealed, and veteran featherweight Ricardo Lamas won a bonus for “Fight of the Night.”

The UFC announced the bonuses following the conclusion of Saturday’s event. Lamas and UFC newcomer Bill Algeo won $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night” while women’s strawweight Mallory Martin and welterweight Sean Brady each won a bonus for “Performance of the Night.” Check out the announcements via the UFC’s Twitter.

Lamas and Algeo battled it out in an exciting featherweight bout on the main card, as the two warriors went at it for 15 minutes of non-stop action. After a competitive first round that Lamas edged out, Algeo managed to battle back in the second and take it. The fight came down to the third round, where Lamas was able to exhibit his veteran poise as he was able to get Algeo to the ground and dominate him to win the final stanza 10-8. Lamas ended up winning the fight 29-27, but Algeo showed a lot of promise despite the loss.

As for the two performance bonus winners, both Martin and Brady picked up submission wins on the prelims to take home the awards. Martin had to overcome a massive first round from her opponent Hannah Cifers, who dominated to the tune of a 10-8 in the first, before coming back in the second round and winning the fight by rear-naked choke. As for Brady, he was able to get Christian Aguilera down to the mat in the second round of their fight, where he was able to lock in a one-armed guillotine choke for his first UFC finish.

It’s worth noting that featherweight Alex Caceres and women’s strawweight Polyana Viana both had submission wins on the prelims over Austin Springer and Emily Whitmire, respectively, but they were not rewarded for their finishes. As well, Impa Kasanganay and Maki Pitolo put on a terrific middleweight fight on the prelims but ultimately both men lost out on the FOTN bonus to Ricardo Lamas and Bill Algeo.

What do you think of the UFC on ESPN+ 33 bonuses?