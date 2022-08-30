Report | Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva targeted to headline Showtime PPV in October

Jake Paul has his next fight booked and it’s reportedly against a former UFC fighter and champion.

According to Keemstar – who covers YouTube and social media news and drama, as well as being close with the Paul’s, is reporting Jake Paul will box Anderson Silva. The event is targeted to take place on October 29 and will serve as the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view.

Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul! Who you got? I’m literally hearing that this is going to be announced! #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/1aNjUbSLjw — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 30, 2022

Paul also confirmed on social media he would be returning in October and that the contract was signed. He also said he was stoked for the fight and his team even told him he would be the underdog in the fight.

Next week we will announce JAKE PAUL’s next opponent. @jakepaul will almost certainly be the underdog. He knows that and he wants that. — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 27, 2022

Just got the call. Massive opponent announcement this week. October🎯 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 27, 2022

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva has been a fight both men have talked about and one many fans have wanted to see. Paul has talked about growing up and watching Silva and wanting to test himself against the legend, and even Dana White has told the YouTuber to box ‘The Spider’ after the Brazilian was released from his UFC contract.

“Yes, definitely, I would love that fight. Interesting story, I think he was the first celebrity I ever saw. Right when MMA was blowing up, my dad was a super big fan and we went to this local MMA event and they must have paid Anderson Silva to come because it was in Ohio so I don’t know why he would have been there,” Paul said on The MMA Hour back in January about boxing Silva.”But I actually asked for his autograph and we took a picture with him. I’m maybe like 12 years old but I think he was the first celebrity that I met. So it would be fun to bring it back full circle and fight someone who was one of my first idols.”

Jake Paul (5-0) is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December which served as a rematch after he edged out a split decision win in August. Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. this year but both fights never came to fruition. In his boxing career, Paul also holds a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut.

Anderson Silva (3-1 boxing, 34-11, and one No Contest MMA) has transitioned into boxing following his release from the UFC. Silva lost his pro boxing debut in 1998 and then picked up his first win in 2005 before focusing on MMA. After ending his MMA career, he scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and then knocked out Tito Ortiz last September.

