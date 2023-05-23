search

Report | Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver

By Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico has reportedly found himself in hot water with the law.

Alessio Di Chirico

Al Zullino reports that Di Chirico was recently arrested in Formentera, Spain. The former UFC middleweight allegedly attacked a taxi driver.

The alleged victim reportedly drove Di Chirico, his wife, and two sons from a restaurant to a hotel, as noted in Zullino’s report. The taxi driver claims to have informed Di Chirico of a local law that prohibits four people from sitting in the backseat, per Diario de Ibiza. Di Chirico sat in the passenger seat and allegedly struck the driver’s face as the ride reached its destination. The driver reportedly suffered a fractured cheekbone and requires surgery due to injuries to his right eye.

RELATED: UFC FIGHTER TONY FERGUSON ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER VEHICLE CRASHES INTO TWO CARS

Alessio Di Chirico’s Run-in With The Law

Formentera News is reporting that hotel security cameras may have recorded the incident.

Di Chirico entered the UFC with a record of 9-0, and he retired having gone 4-7 under the promotion. He did have his moments, scoring two highlight reel finishes during his time with the organization. He knocked out Oluwale Bamgbose with a knee back in 2017, and scored a head kick KO over Joaquin Buckley in early 2021. Di Chirico’s UFC run ended on a two-fight skid, and he was knocked out in both of those fights.

One of those KO losses was against Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Alessio Di Chirico was gracious in defeat (via Di Chirico’s Instagram).

“I don’t know what to say. Everything happened in a moment, a timeless blink of an eye. I thought he was going for a right hook, his best shot, I moved to duck and hit but I fell off guard and got kicked. Congratulations to my opponent @razakjudo I knew he was tough and he deserved his victory. No pick up lines from me you know very well I’m not a quitter. I’ll bounce back. You’ll see my hand raised again soon.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC

