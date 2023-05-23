Report | Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver

Alessio Di Chirico’s Run-in With The Law

Formentera News is reporting that hotel security cameras may have recorded the incident.

According to this other outlet, there are surveillance cameras in front of the hotel that recorded the assault.https://t.co/t8cyhCqXW3 — Al Zullino (@phre) May 23, 2023

Di Chirico entered the UFC with a record of 9-0, and he retired having gone 4-7 under the promotion. He did have his moments, scoring two highlight reel finishes during his time with the organization. He knocked out Oluwale Bamgbose with a knee back in 2017, and scored a head kick KO over Joaquin Buckley in early 2021. Di Chirico’s UFC run ended on a two-fight skid, and he was knocked out in both of those fights.

One of those KO losses was against Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Alessio Di Chirico was gracious in defeat (via Di Chirico’s Instagram).

“I don’t know what to say. Everything happened in a moment, a timeless blink of an eye. I thought he was going for a right hook, his best shot, I moved to duck and hit but I fell off guard and got kicked. Congratulations to my opponent @razakjudo I knew he was tough and he deserved his victory. No pick up lines from me you know very well I’m not a quitter. I’ll bounce back. You’ll see my hand raised again soon.”