search

Ben Rothwell issues respectful callout to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “I’m your huckleberry”

By Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

Ben Rothwell has entered the Francis Ngannou sweepstakes.

Ben Rothwell, UFC Vegas 42

Ngannou made some waves in the MMA world after he parted ways with the UFC while he was the promotion’s heavyweight champion. Five months after his UFC exit, “The Predator” signed with the PFL. With the deal, Ngannou’s first opponent under the PFL banner is expected to earn $2 million.

As expected, this has prompted some heavyweights to throw their names in the hat in hopes of sharing the cage with Ngannou. One of those fighters is former UFC bruiser Ben Rothwell. He took to his Twitter account to lay out the challenge.

RELATED: ARIEL HELWANI TAKES AIM AT DANA WHITE FOR HIS “BULLSH*T WAY OF FRAMING” FORMER UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION FRANCIS NGANNOU

Ben Rothwell vs. Francis Ngannou?

“Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out. I’m your huckleberry. Congratulations on the signing.”

“We can fight, it’s not UFC. Everything is up for negotiation.”

“No no , he wants it all.”

Ngannou isn’t expected to compete inside the PFL cage until mid-2024. During an appearance on MMAFighting’s “The MMA Hour,” the former UFC Heavyweight Champion explained why he won’t be returning to MMA action this year.

“First of all, it’s my life,” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview. “I will live it on my way if you’re happy, good. If you’re not, oh no, I’m sorry… Also, PFL will also need time to find an opponent for me. To build up the opponent, right? Because I’m not going in next month to fight, and also, there’s the boxing component. That is still in consideration.”

He continued, “We don’t have an announcement, but as I’ve said, I’ve spent a lot of time on this. We can have a big fight or not, or just a tune-up fight sometime soon. That’s what I’m hoping to have, the boxing fight before I fight in the PFL. That’s also one of the reasons why 2024 is the best fit.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Alessio Di Chirico

Report | Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo questions “where the hell is PFL getting all this money” following Francis Ngannou acquisition

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

Henry Cejudo has questioned where PFL is getting its funding from following their recent deal with Francis Ngannou.

Ariel Helwani
Dana White

Ariel Helwani takes aim at Dana White for his “bullsh*t way of framing” former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has taken a shot at Dana White for the way in which he framed Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Israel Adesanya weighs in on controversial Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko result: “Most people don't know s**t about boxing”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the controversial decision in the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis doubles down on comments about Israel Adesanya’s African heritage: “He does not reside here”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has doubled down on his previous comments about Israel Adesanya as their war of words continues.

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC

What's next for Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill after UFC Vegas 73?

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023
Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to finish Michael Chandler inside "two rounds"

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor will finish Michael Chandler inside two rounds if they end up fighting.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz vows to send Alex Pereira back to middleweight after UFC 291

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is confident he will send Alex Pereira back down to middleweight.

Robert Whittaker

Dricus Du Plessis admits accepting Robert Whittaker fight wasn't the smart thing to do: "I chose to be a warrior"

Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2023

UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis knows that fighting Robert Whittaker isn’t the best idea.

Sean O'Malley
MMA News

Sean O'Malley slams Aljamain Sterling for complaining about August turnaround: "It's called discipline"

Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has responded to Aljamain Sterling.