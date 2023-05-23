Belal Muhammad thinks Colby Covington is getting desperate: “I like that little fear in him”

Belal Muhammad On Colby Covington’s Confidence

Covington recently made the media rounds, and Belal Muhammad views it as a bad sign for the number one contender’s confidence. He told MMAFighting.com that he feels there is some doubt in Covington’s mind over his welterweight title shot.

“I think Colby is nervous,” Muhammad said. “He saw me win this fight, and he’s like, ‘Oh crap, maybe I’m losing my shot, maybe Dana White will change his mind,’ or something like that, especially if Leon wants to fight in Abu Dhabi.”

Muhammad went on to say that he enjoys watching Covington have some self-doubt over his next fight.

“But I think he sees that I just won this fight and the world sees I’m on a 10-fight winning streak, took a fight on three weeks’ notice, went out there and beat the No. 5 [ranked] fighter in the world. [Colby’s] last win is against No. 12 in the world, and he couldn’t finish him and he almost got knocked out. So now he’s like, ‘Let me do 10 interviews in a row real quick and try to get some headlines.’ He’s getting a little bit desperate, and that’s what I like. I like that little fear in him.”

“Remember The Name” is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns earlier this month. With the win, he has now gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 fights. That one no contest ruling was against Edwards, who accidentally poked him in the eye during their 2021 meeting.